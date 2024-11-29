“We’re Going to Sleep Shakur” – Schofield Sr. Guarantees Upset

Floyd Schofield Sr. says WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson has done nothing in the pro game to deserve the praise he has received for being a so-called “elite fighter.” He says Shakur turned pro after losing to Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba in the 2016 Olympics and has been fighting “Cab drivers” since then.

Schofield Sr. feels that his son Kid Austin is just as deserving of fighting Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) for his WBC title than his last opponent, Artem Harutyunyan, who came into their fight earlier this year on July 6th with a 12-1 record.

Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya indicated during his Clap Back Thursdays that he’s not happy with Shakur’s promoter Eddie Hearn choosing to his fighter, 22-year-old prospect’ Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs), for his February 22nd fight rather than one of the contenders that have been in the game longer.

Elite Status Questioned

Schofield is a four-year pro who has never fought an unbeaten fighter or a highly ranked contender before. The WBA has given him a high ranking for beating obscure opposition.

“Everybody is bragging on Shakur, but who has Shakur fought that was A-level that made him elite?” said Floyd Schofield Sr. to MillCity Boxing, questioning why WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson is rated so highly by people. “He got into the game from losing [to Cuba’s Robeisy Ramirez], and look at the quality of opponent in the [2016] Olympics that he lost to. Then he comes over here, fighting cab drivers basically and running from them,” Schofield Sr. continued about Shakur. “Everyone is putting him on a level that he doesn’t deserve to be on. He got a title, and his opponent [Artem Harutyunyan] was 12-1. We’re 18-0, but the 12-1 guy deserves a shot.”

The 34-year-old Harutyunyan is a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist who came close to beating Frank Martin in his previous fight before facing Shakur on July 6th. Harutyunyan’s amateur pedigree and pro experience showed that he was more prepared to fight Shakur than the 22-year-old Schofield, who didn’t fight in the Olympics and still hasn’t fought a top-tier contender during his four-year career.

Shakur’s “Undeserved” Hype

“You’re talking Olympics. This is pro fighting. You’re letting losers from the Olympics and putting them on a pedestal because they lost. I am his [Schofield] promoter. We signed to ourselves. So, he is listening to his promoter,” said Floyd Sr, reacting to being told that Schofield should listen to his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, who is telling him he shouldn’t take this fight with Shakur because he’s not ready.

If Schofield does take this fight with Shakur and lose, De La Hoya will take the heat from fans for signing off on this match. As the promoter, De La Hoya takes responsibility for matchmaking, and if he lets Schofield fight Shakur, the backlash will be severe later if he’s beaten. Schofield will get his payday out of the fight, but his career could be ruined.

“They underestimated us, and I guarantee we’re going to sleep Shakur,” said Schofield Sr. “I guarantee you that is going to come true. Shakur talked his way into that fight, and they’re underestimating us. Remember, we were homeless. Everyone underestimated us from the beginning, and now he’s fighting for a world title. Let us prove that we’re great. That’s all we ask.”

Schofield couldn’t even knock out his last opponent, Rene Tellez Giron, and he’s not a world-class fighter. That fight showed Kid Austin’s level, which is basically the bottom fringe level. The high ranking the World Boxing Association has given Schofield means nothing. Sanctioning bodies do that kind of stuff all the time, ranking lesser fighters, and they’ve done it here.

“He already sent a message, and he said, ‘If you want to do it, I will,'” said Schofield Sr. about De La Hoya sending a message to Kid Austin, saying that he’ll allow him to fight Shakur if he wants.