Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua war of words gets nasty – but will they ever fight in the ring?

If it ever happened it would be one of, maybe THE biggest, all-British heavyweight showdowns ever. What is it: Tyson Fury, unbeaten former world ruler, against Anthony Joshua, unbeaten IBF ruler. And these two giants have been attacking one another via social media these past few hours, with both men getting in some verbal digs and good lines.





Fury as we know, is grossly out of shape right now (possibly tipping-in at something like 27stone!) and there is a very real chance the controversial big man will never box again. Joshua, heading into the biggest fight of his life against Wladimir Klitschko, has often been dismissed as a “body builder champion” by Fury.

Yesterday, the two heavyweights who were once amicable towards one another, got into it on Twitter.

Fury called Joshua “a poor man’s Frank Bruno,” to which Joshua replied how it was “the same old Tyson Fury, always talking BS around fight time.”

Joshua continued by offering Fury two ringside tickets for his April 29 fight with Klitschko. Why two seats? “Don’t bring a plus one, it’s for your fat ass,” AJ wrote.

Fury then declared how he would “come back and KO” Joshua if he didn’t get to “know his place.”

“I might be fat but you’re a paper champ and paper chinned weightlifting rudeboy wannabe,” Fury wrote.

It’s all very interesting, even fun, but will this rivalry – be it real or not – ever get settled in the ring? It would be a huge, huge fight and event if it did happen, but is Fury capable of putting in the work and shifting that excess poundage? The Fury who shocked Klitschko in November of 2015 versus the current Joshua; now that would be an interesting fight!

What a shame we’ll never get to see it. Still, Joshua insists Fury is to blame for the fight not happening:

“Shut up and give me a date when you’ll be back. YOU’RE the only reason we haven’t had a fight yet. Be about what you say. I ain’t going nowhere,” Joshua wrote.

Now, will Tyson Fury go to the gym and stay there?