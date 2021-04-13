Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou exchanging words on social media

In a sign of overconfidence, Tyson Fury told Mike Tyson on social media on Tuesday that he wants to fight UFC heavyweight champion Francis ‘Predator’ Ngannou after he “smashes” Anthony Joshua in their two fights in 2021.

From a business perspective, Fury vs. Ngannou would make a TON of money. The question is, would UFC boss Dana White give Ngannou permission to face Fury in a boxing match?

There’s no gain for the UFC to have their stars diminished potentially fighting in a different sport. The chances are high that Ngannou will get embarrassed by the crafty Fury and possibly get knocked out. That can’t be good for the UFC.

If Ngannou makes it out of the first round, Fury could be in trouble. Ngannou’s power in his right hand is like a live grenade. It could go at any time.

We don’t know how serious Fury would be in facing Ngannou in a crossover fight. If it’s under boxing rules, the fight would need to be sanctioned by one of the state commissions. Taking it to the UK would mean the British Boxing Board of Control would need to approve it.

Of course, Fury could get around that by making it an exhibition match, and it would do just as if it were counted as a true professional contest.

Ngannou, who recently captured the UFC heavyweight championship with a second-round knockout victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27th, let Fury know that if Otto Wallin was able to bloody his eye as badly as he did, what does he think will happen when he gets in there with him?

The 6’4″ Ngannou possesses one-punch power similar to former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder, but his boxing skills are rudimentary at best.

Against Fury, Ngannou would have a puncher’s chance, but that’s about it.

The fight would be fun, though, because all it would take is one clean right-hand shot from Ngannou to put Fury on the canvas the way Wilder did in the 12th round of their first bout in 2018.

Francis Ngannou: “If this guy [Otto Wallin] did this do you, what do you think I would do?”

Tyson Fury: “You’d do absolutely nothing. I’d smoke you in the first round.”

Fury is probably right about beating Ngannou, but I can’t see him taking him out in the first round. For Fury to accomplish that feat, he would need to put his chin on the line and go after Ngannou.