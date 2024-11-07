Turki Alalshikh Buys Ring Magazine

This isn’t exactly brand-new or red-hot news, with boxing insiders having apparently known for some time. Turki Alalshikh, who continues to “take over” the sport of boxing, has once again dipped his hands into his famously deep pockets, this time to buy “The Bible of Boxing,” Ring Magazine. Alalshikh now takes the reigns from Oscar De La Hoya, who had owned Ring since back in 2007.

Alalshikh took to social media to write about how we fight fans should “stay tuned for a new era for the Ring Magazine.”

Set to return as a print magazine, Ring has been operating only in digital form since the December of 2022 issue. But what will the “new” Ring magazine be like, and can it ever be returned to the great, indeed number-one boxing publication out there that it used to be? There was a time when fans all over the world trusted “The Bible” more so than any other boxing magazine, its ranking of fighters being especially trusted. There may have been a time when you yourself, like me, never missed an issue.

Launched in 1922, Ring was for so many people – fighters, fans, casuals – the first boxing magazine they ever bought and took home from the store. So many great fighters have graced the magazine’s front cover over the years, over the decades, while the publication has had numerous editors, such as Nat Fleischer, Stanley Weston, Nigel Collins, and Doug Fischer.

It will be interesting to see what changes Alalshikh makes with the magazine and who he takes on as staff.

Go onto the Ring website right now, and you will be met with the words “Coming Soon.” But what, exactly, will be coming soon? Hopefully a darn fine boxing magazine, that’s what. Here’s wondering which fighter bags front cover status with the first new issue…..