Tszyu’s Title Reign: About to Hit a Wall Named Fundora

Many fans question whether Sebastian Fundora can pull off the upset against WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and capture his belt along with the vacant WBC strap on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

This writer believes Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) can and will do the job against Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) to shock the world and face Terence Crawford in the fall.

Fundora has the right style to defeat Tszyu with his work rate, and the vicious uppercuts that he throws one after another. The Australian hasn’t fought anyone like Fundora in his career, and he hasn’t had nearly enough time to prepare for the change of opponent.

Why Tszyu’s in Trouble

Fundora, 6’5″, is the size of a basketball player, with the work rate of a prime Aaron Pryor. He throws nonstop punches from unpredictable angles, which will make it impossible for Tszyu to live with him on Saturday night.

Tszyu, 29, is going to have trouble trying to match the work rate of the octopus-like Fundora, and it’s an impossible ask. Tim can’t physically change his style to throw more punches because he’s not built with that kind of cardio engine, and he’d likely gas if he even tried.

Shawn Porter knows the deal, giving Tszyu a heads-up that he’ll need to transform himself into a more explosive puncher if he hopes to win. If Tszyu doesn’t complete a makeover of his fighting style by Saturday night, Fundora could knock him out.

“For Fundora, he’s going to be right there in his face. So, for Tszyu, it’s getting past those first couple of punches,” said Shawn Porter to PBC in previewing this Saturday’s fight between WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and challenger Sebastian Fundora.

“Fundora is more likely going to be first the entirety of the fight. So, I think we’re going to have to see something new from Tim. How explosive can he be as a counter-puncher? How explosive can he be coming in and leaving his shots and then leaving the zone?

“When you talk about the style match-up and how exciting this main event is going to be, it’s bar none at this point,” said Porter about the Tszyu vs. Fundora fight.

Fundora vs. Crawford: The Fight Fans Want

Fans really want Fundora against Terence Crawford, as that fight appeals to them. The ‘Towering Inferno’ Fundora will be showered with gold bullion from a fight against Crawford, changing his life forever and moving him into a different tax bracket and upscale neighborhood.

Fundora and Crawford will rake in millions for a fight in the fall, with the clash being sold on PPV and attracting a large number of PPV buys in the U.S.