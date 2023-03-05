Tszyu ready for “Terminator mode” against Harrison next Saturday in Sydney

Tim Tszyu says he’s looking forward to seeing how Tony Harrison reacts when he goes into “Terminator mode” this Saturday night, March 11, on Showtime at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Showtime will be showing the Tszyu-Harrison fight broadcast at 10:45 ET on Saturday night. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) puts his unbeaten record and WBO mandatory status on the line against the 32-year-old Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs), who could be at the last chance saloon at this stage of his career after throwing away the last four years of his career doing virtually nothing since his loss to Jermell Charlo in their rematch in 2019.

Tszyu is going to have to go after Harrison because the Detroit native will be content to use his excellent jab to fight on the outside all night and not take chances the way he did in his win over Jermell in 2018.

Some boxing fans believe that Tszyu has bitten off more than he can chew by fighting an advanced fighter like Harrison because it’s a step up from his last fight against Terrell Gausha last year in March.

Harrison has more power than Gausha, but not necessarily better boxing skills and stamina. The Detroit native is more of an eight round fighter, who gasses in the championship rounds in his 12 round fights.

If Harrison fades late against Tszyu, he could get taken out as we saw in his three stoppage losses to Jarrett Hurd, Jermell Charlo, and Willie Nelson.

We don’t know how much the 32-year-old Harrison has left at this point in his career because he was knocked out by Jermell Charlo in 2019 and didn’t look good fighting to a 12 round draw against Bryant Perrella in 2021. Harrison did look good in his last fight, beating Spanish fighter Sergio Garcia by a lopsided 10-round unanimous decision last April.

“I can’t wait until I get this terminator mode, and I get this feeling of kill or be killed. It’s going to come on fight night, and it’s going to come nice and early, and I want to see how he reacts to it,” said Tim Tszyu to Sporting News Australia, talking about his fight against Tony Harrison next Saturday.

“I know this ain’t going to be an easy fight. He’s the top dog out there. He’s got to know this isn’t going to be an easy fight. This is the grand opening for myself to take it to the next level.

“As long as there are no excuses, that’s all I’m asking,” said Tszyu.