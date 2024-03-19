Tszyu Analyzes Fundora, Ready for the Challenge

WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu is already planning to exploit Sebastian Fundora’s weaknesses to defeat him on March 30th in their battle on Prime PPV.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) has less than two weeks to adjust to the opponent change after Keith Thurman, his originally scheduled foe, pulled out due to an injury.

Tim admits that he was shocked when he heard about Thurman pulling out, as he’d put in a lot of work preparing for him. Tszyu has to start all over again, and he doesn’t have much time.

The 6’5″ Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) is a lot taller and younger than the 35-year-old Thurman, and he could be a headache for Tszyu to deal with if he’s not ready.

Tszyu says he was given an option between Fundora and Erislandy Lara, but he didn’t want to take the Cuban fighter and ruin Aussie Michael Zerafa’s fight against him on the undercard.

“Everybody has flaws, and everybody has strengths and it’s all about exploiting them,” said Tim Tszyu to the media about his replacement opponent Sebastian Fundora for March 30th.

“They gave me Fundora or [Erislandy] Lara. I didn’t want to break [Michael] Zerafa’s heart,” said Tszyu when asked what options were given to him as the replacement opponent. I’m at 154 right now. I’m chasing glory there.

“I’ll get a couple of spars to freshen up my mind and fight night; I’ll come in. It was a bit of a shocker at first, but it’s happened to me a couple of times,” said Tszyu about his first reaction when he found out that Thurman had to pull out. “I wouldn’t say I’m used to it, but it’s happened a couple of times.

“I was disappointed at first because my whole preparation, I was focusing on this one bloke,” said Tszyu describing his thoughts on the opponent change.