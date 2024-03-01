Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia Nears Deal for May 4th Clash

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and his #1 ranked WBO contender Jaime Munguia are “close to being agreed” for May 4th in Las Vegas.

The Canelo-Munguia fight may take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and be shown on DAZN PPV. It’s an important fight for Canelo because he needs to prove he can still sell on PPV. Too many lackluster fights have arguably eroded the popularity that Canelo once had.

Munguia: A Welcome Alternative

Salvador Rodriguez states that the Canelo-Munguia fight is close for the 4th date. Fans will be happy that Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) is choosing to fight Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) rather than the alternative, Edgar Berlanga, who would been a disappointing choice for Alvarez, especially if it wound up on DAZN PPV.

David Benavidez is the one that fans wanted to see fight on May 4th, but when asked if he would be willing to buy out his contract with PBC and cross the street to fight Canelo on DAZN, he said to Thaboxingvoice, “F*** no.” He’s unwilling to leave PBC to fight Canelo, so that situation is done, likely permanently.

Evaluating the Options

Talent-wise, Munguia is the third best choice for Canelo to fight at 168, behind Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. With Benavidez planning on moving up to 175, it’s better not to consider him a super middleweight any longer, considering the chances of returning to 168 after he faces Oleksandr Gvozyk are slim.

Benavidez only wants Canelo at super middleweight, and he won’t come back down to 168 to continue fighting older fighters like Demetrius Andrade. Munguia is the second best in popularity behind Benavidez but not on the level of Morrell in the talent department.

The fact that Canelo wants to fight Munguia means he feels he can beat him without problems. If Canelo didn’t think he could beat him, he’d be avoided the way Benavidez and Morrell are by him.

Awkward Reunions

It will be strange to see Canelo on stage with his former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy. That should be awkward for Canelo, but he’s run out of choices. If he refuses Munguia, there’s only Benavidez and Berlanga.

He’s not going to fight Morrell, and he surely won’t face Benavidez. DAZN wouldn’t be eager to pay Canelo to fight Berlanga because it won’t bring in subscribers.