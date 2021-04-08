Trey Lippe Morrison Back In Action Saturday, Will Face Jason Bergman

Fight fans can look forward to a solid card on Saturday night from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Top of the bill will be the guaranteed slugfest that is Joe Smith Jr going against Maxim Vlasov, this postponed fight having the vacant WBO light-heavyweight title on the line. While at heavyweight, there will be three interesting fights taking place. Unbeaten trio, Jared Anderson, Efe Ajagba and Trey Lippe Morrison will all see action.

“Real Big Baby” Anderson, 8-0 and for some the best young up and coming heavyweight on the scene right now, will face Jeremiah Karpency, 16-2-1. Ajagba, 14-0, will face Brian Howard, 15-4. While son of the late, great Tommy Morrison, Lippe Morrison will go in with Jason Bergman, 27-19-2. Morrison, currently 16-0(16) last boxed back in the summer of 2019, so it will be good to see him back in the ring.

Morrison has of course got big shoes to fill, what with him being one of two fighting sons attempting to carry on “The Duke’s” legacy while at the same time carving out his own fighting identity. Tommy remains a genuine fan-favorite all these years later; fans frequently watching his great fights with the likes of Razor Ruddock and George Foreman on YouTube. Trey Lippe may never reach the heights his father did, yet the 6’3” contender seems to have inherited his father’s impressive physique and maybe, just maybe, his left hook.

Bergman, who has been around at pro level for almost 15 years, has been in with a number of big names/good fighters; Maurice Harris, Joseph Parker, Andriy Rudenko, Robert Alfonso, Frank Sanchez and, last time out, Cassius Chaney. Bergman has lost his last four, all by stoppage, so it figures Morrison will be getting a stoppage win on Saturday. Still, the fight will give Morrison some good exposure and again, it will be good to see him back. Morrison, like his dad, has an exciting style.

Look for big wins from Anderson, Ajagba and Morrison on Saturday night. Three young and unbeaten heavyweights who could be going places.