Eddie Hearn thinks Fury doesn’t want Joshua fight

Eddie Hearn is starting to think that Tyson Fury and his dad John Fury aren’t interested in taking the mega-heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua in July.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and his dad aren’t happy with how Hearn has been lagging with the site deal proposals, which he’s waited until the final day, April 10th, to present them to the two heavyweights.

Not surprisingly, Fury and John are displeased because they want to keep fighting, and the uncertainty of the seemingly disorganized approach that Hearn has in getting the site deal done has them suspicious.

It doesn’t matter that Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) and Fury have both signed their contracts for the two fights. If Hearn’s site deal displeases Fury, he’ll move on and take the well-paying trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

Fury would be many times better off to take the fight with former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) BEFORE fighting Joshua because he could get the tune-up that he so badly needs.

The way things are now, Joshua will have a big advantage over Fury because he’s already had his tune-up against Kubrat Pulev last December.

If Fury agrees to the site deal that Hearn offers him, he’ll be coming off a 17-month layoff when he steps foot inside the ring with IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Joshua for their undisputed mega-fight in July. That’s going to give Joshua a huge advantage.

“At the end of this week, both fighters and their teams will be presented with all the offers and the options,” promised Hearn to Sky Sports.

“I saw John Fury’s comments, it’s almost like they don’t want the fight. I’d like them to talk it up rather than talk it down.”

So, in other words, Hearn wants the Furys to pipe down and just be happy. I’m not sure that’s something they’re capable of doing because when they’re unhappy, they let you know.

John Fury seems to be on the right track by saying that the fight should take place after the pandemic is over because things are still a little unsettled for a massive mega-fight like the Joshua-Fury fight to go down.

If they wait until the pandemic is over, the Joshua vs. Fury fight will likely bring in more money in ticket and pay-per-view sales.

The only downside of waiting is if the pandemic continues year after year the way the Black Plague did, which stuck around for seven years from 1346 to 1353.

Even then, the plague continued to be a huge problem. Fury can’t afford to wait for the pandemic to end because this virus may continue to mutate and cause problems for decades.