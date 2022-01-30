Trevor Bryan wants Fury, Joshua or Usyk NEXT after beating Guidry

WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) wants to quickly take advantage of his position as the secondary champion by facing Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, or Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight after making his first successful defense against Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 10 KOs) last Saturday night.

Bryan, 32, defeated the previously unbeaten #13 WBA Guidry by a 12 round split decision at the Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio.

The scores were:

116-111 – Bryan

118-109 – Bryan

115-112 – Guidry

Bryan must get a lucrative fight against one of the ‘Big Three’ – Fury, Joshua, or Usyk – because his #1 challenger is Daniel Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs). The odds of Bryan defeating the big 6’5″ Dubois are arguably relatively low and perhaps not even possible other than a freak injury from the young 24-year-old.

The WBA could order the Bryan vs. Dubois fight at any time, and that fight will almost surely bring the end to Trevor’s short title reign.

It’s unlikely that Bryan will get any of those names to fight him in 2022 because he brings nothing to the table for any of those talented three.

IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk will be facing Joshua in June, whereas WBC champion Fury will be battling his mandatory Dillian Whyte on April 23rd. The Fury-Whyte and Joshua-Usyk II winner will meet later this year for the undisputed championship.

Trevor Bryan: “I deserve” Fury, Joshua & Usyk

“Trevor Bryan is here to stay, said the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., resident. “I showed that tonight. I am only going to get better and keep improving my skills. I worked until the final bell. I am taking my talents overseas. I am going to make those fights against the top three, which are Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Oleksandr Usyk. I deserve those fights. This is a stepping stone for me,” said Bryan.

It’s unclear what makes Trevor Bryan believe he “deserves” a fight against Usyk, Joshua, or Fury. Bryan’s best career wins have come against these fighters:

Bermane Stiverne – 43-years-old

Jonathan Guidry

BJ Flores – 43-years-old

Derric Rossy – 41-years-old

Those guys aren’t good enough fighters for Trevor Bryan to make the argument that he deserves a fight against Fury, Joshua, or Usyk.

What we saw of Bryan last Saturday night was a fighter that had little punching power, who struggled mightily to defeat fringe contender Guidry.

Off of that performance, Bryan won’t last long against Dubois, and that’s why he must get a fight against Fury, Joshua, or Usyk while he still has his WBA title. Once Bryan loses that strap, he’ll have lost his golden ticket to get a fight against one of the Big Three.

Fighting in the chief support bout on the Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu card, Bryan used his size and jab to defeat the 32-year-old Louisiana native Guidry by an unimpressive 12 round split decision.