Trevor Bryan-Daniel Dubois Purse Bid To Take Place This Coming Monday; Does Warren Win Again?

As fans know, Frank Warren surprised plenty of people by winning the purse bid battle to secure the rights to the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte fight. Now, Warren is gearing up for another purse bid battle; this one to take place this coming Monday morning. The WBA officially ordered purse bids to take place for a fight between WBA heavyweight belt holder Trevor Bryan and contender Daniel Dubois.

This is a somewhat interesting heavyweight match-up that has been spoken of for some time and now Warren is aiming to win the purse bid and stage the fight in the UK.

“Purse bids will open at 10 o’clock in the morning, Panama time,” Warren said to IFL TV. “His waiting will be over, Daniel has been very patient. It’s got to have been at least five or six months where he could’ve had a couple of fights in between. We’ll do our best to get the fight on over in the UK. It’s been really frustrating for us. We made a massive investment in Daniel, we believe in him and his talent. For him to be inactive for as long as he has has been terrible and ultra-frustrating for us – because you want to get your guys out there and get them seen. Thankfully we’ve got something to aim for. If you win the purse bid you set the date. It’s up to us to win the purse bid and set it up for as soon as possible.”

It will be interesting to see who else puts a bid in for this fight. How high will Warren be willing to go this time, having spent so many £millions to get the Fury-Whyte fight?

As to the fight itself, who wins? Dubois, 17-1(16) and still only 24 years of age, has won two easy fights since being stopped by Joe Joyce. We have yet to find out how good Dubois really is. As for 32 year old Bryan, 22-0(15) we have yet to see how good he is, too. Coming off a tough win over the previously unknown Jonathan Guidry, Bryan’s biggest win is probably his 2021 win over a faded Bermane Stiverne.

Does Dubois get the quick KO win here, or can Bryan drag his man into the deep waters?