Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua: Boxing’s Biggest Fight Debate

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn believes a fight between the aging former heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is the biggest fight “Commercially” in boxing.

People in the U.S. and even in the UK disagree. They feel that the moment of high interest in the Fury vs. Joshua clash is no longer there. Both guys have looked poor in recent fights and never beat notable fighters, even during their best years.

American fans wouldn’t be interested in a fight between Joshua and Fury. Even if it were sold at a rock-bottom PPV price, U.S. fans wouldn’t pay much attention to a fight between these two.

Canelo-Crawford: The True Blockbuster

The biggest fight in the sport is Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. However, whether this fight can be made is debatable because Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is not interested in it.

The Mexican star would only agree to it if he were paid an enormous amount that even Turki Al-Shiekh would likely balk at. Alvarez has got so much money that he can’t be lured into the fight by money unless it’s enormous.

“There’s no bigger fight in boxing Commercially, than AJ-Fury,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxingscene.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) has never been a huge PPV attraction, but he’s gained a following due to his ability to stay on top of the sport for so long. He’s been fighting for 17 years, captured four division titles, and is still unbeaten. Fans in the U.S. want to see Crawford and Canelo fight. A clash between them would create enormous interest and be far more exciting for fans than a stale Fury-Joshua fight.

Crawford would have been a bigger star if he had been more active and willing to move up to middleweight when Gennadiy Golovkin was around. He would have agreed to fight Crawford.

It’s understandable why Hearn is talking up a fight between the two-time champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs). He promotes AJ, which would be a massive one for his Matchroom Boxing company if it were made.

Canelo-Crawford is much bigger commercially. Miles bigger. It will easily eclipse 1 million PPV buys in the U.S. at $80 (or around there) and will pull in a gate above $20 million. Sorry, @EddieHearn. https://t.co/mrlh3bBXm5 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 8, 2025

They both made a name on defeating a fasded Wladimir Klitschko at the end of his career and then fed on flawed contenders their entire careers.