Tony Yoka To Fight Fellow Unbeaten Peter Milas On September 10

Towering French heavyweight Tony Yoka will have his second fight of the year in September when he will face another unbeaten heavyweight in Peter Milas, the fight set for Paris, France, on September 10. RingTV.com has reported the news.

This is an interesting fight, perhaps the toughest fight yet for 2016 Olympic gold medal winner Yoka, 10-0(8). Milas, aged 25 (to Yoka’s 29), is unbeaten at 15-0(11), and the Croatian also had a good (if somewhat less decorated) amateur career.

And Yoka, at 6’7,” and Milas, at a little under 6’5,” are big guys. This one should prove to be quite exciting and lively. Yoka has skill and power, along with a long reach of 82.”

Milas has been in with decent to good opposition, being one of only a very few men to have stopped Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson.

Milas has been inactive, however, not having fought since October of 2019, when he won a UD over Johnny Muller in Germany (Germany the scene of Milas’ last seven fights).

Yoka has boxed all of his pro fights at home in France, but he was set to have his U.S debut last year, before the coronavirus and the lockdown spoiled things.

Now, in September, Yoka has a big, young, and potentially dangerous opponent in front of him. Yoka has impressed with dominant stoppage wins over Alexander Dimitrenko and Yohann Duhaupas (who he stopped in a single round in an all-French battle), while he has been extended in his last two fights – by Christian Hammer, who he defeated by a decision, and by Joel Djeko, who Yoka stopped in the 12th round in his last fight, this back in March.

Two big, young, and unbeaten heavyweights going at it is always something to look forward to (and like Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez, who will collide on the Fury-Wilder III card, Yoka, and Milas deserve credit for taking such a risky assignment) and Yoka Vs. Milas is indeed one to look forward to. Yoka is the pick to win, but really anything could happen here.