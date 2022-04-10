Tony Harrison defeats Sergio Garcia – Boxing Results

Tony ‘Superbad’ Harrison picked up his first win in four years last Saturday night in defeating Sergio Garcia by a 10 round unanimous decision on the undercard of Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas.

Harrison-Garcia was a WBC 154-lb title eliminator, which means Harrison is now mandatory for Jermell Charlo, who he’s fought twice and is 1-1. It’ll be interesting for boxing fans to see Harrison and Charlo meet in a rubber match in late 2022 or early 2023.

Going into last Saturday’s fight, the 31-year-old former WBC junior middleweight champion Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) hadn’t won a fight since his upset 12 round unanimous decision over Jermell Charlo in December 2018.

Sergio Garcia (33-2, 14 KOs) walked into a lot of shots from Harrison, who couldn’t miss with his jab. Garcia may have underestimated how skillful Harrison is because he was using the wrong game plan to try and beat him with pressure.

The scores were: 98-92, 100-90, and 100-90.

“It’s hard for somebody to beat me that doesn’t have the skillset as me,” said Tony Harrison to Fighthype in reflecting on his win over Sergio Garcia. “He was a tough guy, but tough ain’t ever going to beat me.

“He’s a tough guy, the guy is super f*** tough. He get all my credit. The next time I fight an orthodox, he will be in my camp for sparring. I think the skillset made him desperate. He was throwing desperate shots, but I seen them all day from a mile away,” said Harrison about Sergio Garcia.

“I was a 3-to-1 underdog, but every time I’m an underdog, we break the bank. That’s highway robbery, we robbed the mother f***.

“I leave that to Al Haymon,” said Harrison when asked who he wants to fight next. “I just want to maximize the time that I have. I’m 31 and I want to maximize the amount of money I can make fighting the best fights I can fight.

“I don’t give a f*** about going to anybody else’s fights that I don’t f*** with,” said Harrison when asked if he’ll attend the May 14th fight between Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo.

“My camp had the hardest sparring that it could possibly have,” said garrison about his preparation for Sergio. “If it wasn’t for the preparation I had and the hard sparring that I had, I wouldn’t have made it look so easy.

“When you see a guy like that [Garcia], he is who he is. I didn’t expect anything different than when he fought Fundora. That’s the only fight we could really see because that was the only fight that I’d really seen.

“He is who he is. A straightforward, come right in. He’s a tough opponent, tough chin, and very durable. I knew my mobility would give him a lot of problems.

“For sure, I needed that fight. Mentally, I needed that fight. I knew I couldn’t lax. I had to stay locked in all the way through, and that’s what I needed, a mental lock.

“That’s a tough fight,” said Harrison when asked about the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas match on April 16th. “I think everybody is overlooking Ugas, but that’s a tough fight.

“As I’ve always said, if you’re handpicked by God like Errol Spence is with all the tragedies went through and came out on top, he’s handpicked by God. Don’t bet against that man.

“I don’t care who he’s fighting, don’t bet against that man. He’s handpicked by God, and he works hard at it. Don’t bet against that man.

“It’s hard to bet against Tank. Tank is a mother f*** dog. You name a man that’s been in there as far as established fights, Tank is a f*** dog from B-More in the tri-con area. He’s a dog. You don’t bet against him either.

“Shakur Stevenson, when you talk about the sweet science, it might not be the prettiest, he may not be the flashiest, but that mother f*** is top-notch untouchable. He’s skillful and untouchable. Don’t bet against him either,” said Harrison.