Tony Harrison: “I wish I had fought [Tszyu] four years ago”

32-year-old Tony Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) wished he could have fought Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) four years ago when he was a little younger and more active with his career after losing to him by a ninth round knockout on Saturday night at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Harrison will look bad at this fight and likely regret he used the wrong game plan to try and beat Tszyu, as he attempted to outbox him like he’d done against Jermell Charlo in their first fight. Tony did have success in that the fight was close through eight rounds, with the judges scoring it 77-75 at the time of the stoppage.

With that said, it was clear that Harrison needed to adapt after the midway point by fighting with aggression because he using up too much energy moving around the ring, trying to stay out of the way of Tszyu, and that wore him down.

Even if Harrison were in his late 20s and still in the zenith of his career, he would have gotten tired from all the moving he was doing.

“Tim just gradually needs to get better, one day at a time. That’s all it’s about. He’s young enough; he’s 28. I wish I had fought him four years ago. He had youth on his side,” said Tony Harrison at the post-fight press conference after his ninth round knockout loss to Tim Tszyu last Saturday night in Sydney, Australia.

“Just continue to get better,” continued Harrison about what he plans on doing now after his defeat. “If you ask me, don’t wait on Charlo. Just try and stay active because that’s the only way you get better.

“It doesn’t need to be top ten guys. Just stay in the ring and be consistent. He’s still basic. He just beat me,” said Harrison in continuing with his belief that Tszyu has a simple style of fighting rather than a complex, highly technical one.

“He’s definitely a lot sharper than in his last fight. That goes down to his training. He’s an improved fighter from the Terrell Gausha fight. He’s sharp.

“We knew exactly what was going to happen. He didn’t do nothing that we didn’t think he was going to do. The sparring was good, the training was good, and the camp was good. Like I said, the better man won,” said Harrison.