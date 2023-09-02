Boxing Tonight: Smith vs. Eubank Jr – Live Results

Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3, 23 KOs) will need to find a way to be consistent enough to hold off the train-like Liam Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) tonight in their twelve round rematch on ESPN+ and Sky Sports Box Office at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Boxing247 will give live updates & results below of tonight’s action on the card.

Smith-Eubank Jr Undercard

Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian

Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen

Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen

Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot

Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran

Lauren Price vs. Lolita Muzeya

Frankie Stringer vs. Engel Gomez

The Smith vs. Eubank Jr. fight action will be shown on ESPN+ beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Why Liam Smith will win tonight:

Punching power. Smith showed in the first fight that he had the power on his shots to hurt Eubank Jr. If he did it once, he could do it again, and perhaps just as fast.

Eubank Jr.'s shaky punch resistance

Stamina. Liam has never shown signs of gassing out in his fights and is dangerous even in the later rounds. In contrast, Eubank Jr. tends to fade late, losing rounds, and getting hit a lot.

Why Eubank Jr. can defeat Smith tonight

Smith’s elbow played an important factor in his upset win in the first fight.

Eubank Jr. won't fight off the ropes.

Youth. Chris is younger than the 35-year-old Smith and has taken less punishment during his career.

Speed factor. Eubank Jr. has the faster hand speed and will use it in the center of the ring to dominate the slower, easy-to-hit ‘Beefy’ Smith.

“There’s a little bit of talk about it was an elbow. We’ve never seen Eubank get hurt like that before. Even if it was an elbow or a punch, can we trust Eubank’s chin to hold up now to take a punch and take a shot?” said Paulie Malignaggi to BOXXER about tonight’s rematch between Liam Smith & Chris Eubank Jr.

“Can he show that he can hurt Eubank without a possible elbow? There were so many what-ifs in the first fight, and that’s why you needed to have this rematch to clear up all the fog and all the clouds to get a clear winner.

“We need to get a no-controversy type of winner. The thing about Smith. He gives up the early rounds, but he’s kind of like a locomotive. He picks up steam. He’s nothing fancy, but he’s constant. You’re not going to get him off with this cute stuff.

“It seems like Eubank was trying to use a lot of cute stuff [in the first fight with Smith]. It may have worked a little with Roy Jones. There’s only one Roy Jones. Ultimately, you need the consistency to hold off Smith. Only the very best are going to beat Smith,” said Malignaggi.