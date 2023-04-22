Tonight: Davis vs. Garcia – Live Results

In a thrilling fight tonight, two powerful undefeated warriors, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia, will mix it up in their highly anticipated, mouth-watering clash on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a PBC event. The card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 pm PT, live on DAZN & Showtime PPV.

Boxing 247 will give live updates below of tonight’s action.

The untested, inexperienced light welterweight contender Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) is confident he’ll pull off the upset against the former three-division world champion Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) in their 136-lb catchweight/10-lb rehydration clause fight.

PPV portion of undercard

In the undercard fights on PPV, WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr defends against Yamaguchi Falcao in the chief support bout.

Journeyman Gabe Rosado will fight a rematch against super middleweight fringe contender Bektemir Melikuziev in a bout scheduled for ten rounds. Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs) knocked out ‘Bek The Bully’ Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KOs) in the third round in 2021, but now they’re going to do it again.

The first fight of the pay-per-view portion of the card will have middleweight prospect Elijah Garcia fighting Kevin Salgado in a 10-round fight.

Full card:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

David Morrell Jr vs. Yamaguchi Falcao

Gabriel Rosado vs. Bektemir Melikuziev

Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Elias Espadas

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Jose Charles

Ryan Garcia: “You know why you can’t get sponsors. I don’t even have to describe why you’re the bad guy. They automatically know,” said Ryan to ESPN, slamming Gervonta Davis as someone that lacks the persona to get sponsors

“I don’t need to say anything, dude. Take a good look in the mirror, dude.”

Gervonta Davis: “I didn’t look too much on it. He just got caught with a shot,” Davis said when asked about Ryan getting dropped in the second round by Luke Campbell in their fight in January 2021.

“It ain’t nothing to look too deeply into it. He got caught with a shot, and his hands were down. Hopefully, he corrected it in the gym.”

Ryan: “I didn’t prove anything to myself. I proved it to everyone else. I know what I’m going to do when adversity comes, straight up. I know what I’m going to do and how I’m going to respond. It’s going to be no different.

“I’m ready for the same type of battle. No matter what, I’m ready to fight. I know how to box; I’ve been boxing my whole life. It’s nothing new.

Tank: “I’m in his head. He’s mad. He’s mad.”

Ryan: “You’re not in my head.”

Tank: “What it’s going to do for me? It’s going to open up a lot of doors for me.”