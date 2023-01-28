Tonight: Beterbiev vs. Yarde – Live Results

IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) defends tonight against the huge punching, rejuvenated Anthony Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs) in their mouth-watering bout at the OVO Arena in London, England.

Action for the card will be shown on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET and will begin a little earlier in the UK at 7:00 p.m. on BT Sport.

Boxing 247 will give live results below of the action for the event.

Tonight’s Beterbiev-Yarde card:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde

Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Maderna

Moses Itauma vs. Marcel Bode

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti

“Beterbiev – Gvozdyk is one of my favorite kinds of fights. It reminded me a lot; I put it in the category of Chavez-Rosario, where the pressure fighter with timing & technique overcomes the boxer/puncher, who looks like he can outclass the pressure fighter” said Max Kellerman on Max On Boxing.

“Dmitry Bivol, but Chavez can do that to Edwin Rosario. If you get a real slick southpaw like Pernell Whitaker, that’s harder for a guy like Chavez because someone like that can control distance, and stop what’s coming back. He can parry and get out of the way of the shots, and that’s Bivol.

“That’s the one guy with a style where you go that is a classic boxer-puncher in Bivol vs. the classic puncher-boxer, as Larry Merchant used to say in Beterbiev. What do you think the chances are that we see that fight, which ever since Andre Ward retired, it’s been pretty obvious over the last five years, that will one day be for supremacy in the division?” said Kellerman.

“I think you get it [Beterbiev vs. Bivol], but the question is, do you get it this year or next year,” Mark Kriegel said. “I spoke to Bivol’s manager, Vadium Kornilov. Listen, money is important.

“Money means Canelo, and I don’t think you need to take a vow of poverty for this fight. It’s a hell of a fight, but this is a great, legacy fight,” Kriegel said about the Beterbiev – Bivol contest.

“Remember, both of these guys came out of the Russian system, as did Kovalev. They produce great light heavyweights over there. Beterbiev was the star of the program, although he didn’t have Olympic success, and then along comes Bivol.

“They have sparred. I’m told that Beterbiev didn’t consider it sparring. More of an exercise, but you can see the respect that Bivol has for Beterbiev. They both want this fight. I think stylistically, what you say is absolutely true.

“If you like boxing, this is as good a fight as there is, period. One thing about the Gvozdyk [vs. Beterbiev] fight, and I agree with you; Gvozdyk was ahead on all three cards. But you never got the sense that the outcome was in doubt.

“There was some kind of inevitability to it. You don’t see that kind of thing often. Maybe you see it with Canelo-Kovalev. That’s the one I remember,” said Kriegel about the 2019 unification contest between Beterbiev and WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

“Right, Gvozdyk was up, but you really didn’t feel like he had a chance to win, and unlike the Whitaker-Chavez thing, because Bivol is not a southpaw and because he’s the naturally smaller fighter; Bivol is more like a super middleweight – light heavy, and Beterbiev is like a light heavyweight – cruiser type.

“It’s just a great, great match-up. I’d also love to see Beterbiev and Canelo because hunting a guy down and finding him is one thing for Canelo, but if a guy comes to him, he’s a supreme counter-puncher. Beterbiev-Canelo reminds me of Toney-Jirov, which is one of the all-time great cruiserweight fights.

“I would love to see one of those. I haven’t heard enough about Beterbiev-Canelo,” said Kellerman.



