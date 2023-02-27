Tommy Fury “headlining now forever” says Tyson, wants Jake & Logan Paul for next two fights

Tyson Fury says he wants his brother Tommy Fury to fight Jake Paul in a rematch next and then face his brother Logan after that.

Jake (6-1, 4 KOs) has already stated that he wants a rematch with Tommy (9-0, 4 KOs) after losing an eight round split decision on Sunday night in Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Tyson was impressed with Tommy’s victory. He won by the referees 76-73, 76-73 for Tommy, and 74-73 for Jake.

But as far as Tommy, 23, getting a fight against Logan Paul, that remains to be seen. Logan has a lot of different options for paydays and are far more popular fighters than Tommy Fury for him to fight to make money.

Jake was the one that wanted to fight Tommy, and he got his wish, but Logan could make more money fighting popular MMA guys. Tommy has done nothing in boxing.

The only reason there was interest in his fight with Jake was the combination of Tommy’s famous brother Tyson Fury and Jake’s huge popularity on Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.

“Nah, he’ll be headlining now forever. I’d like to see him fight a rematch with Jake Paul and fight Logan, his brother,” said Tyson Fury to Boxing King Media when asked if Tommy Fury would return to fighting on undercards like before.

It’s way too early to know if Tommy will be headlining for the remainder of his career because that would require him to continue to win, and that’s not going to happen once he returns to fighting boxers, and faces the top 15 contenders. He probably can’t beat those guys.

“He did a fantastic job. The world media, the world’s biggest stars, came to see it. It was fantastic,” Fury said about his brother fighting Jake Paul in the main event on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I expected Tommy to knock him out, to be quite honestly quite comfortably, but Jake was better than I thought he’d be, so fair play to Jake Paul. I’m very happy. You can’t get knockouts all the time. I’m 33 and 0 with 22 knockouts. So you don’t get a knockout every time, but it’s a learning experience.

“Yeah, for sure because Jake Paul was a very worthy opponent and he had to come through some obstacles like falling over in round eight and getting up and fighting on. So it was a good performance from Tommy,” said Fury.



