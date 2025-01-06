Todd DuBoef Says “The UK Would Stop For An Hour” To Watch Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Fight!

It’s arguably the biggest non-title fight out there today. Some people say it’s one of the biggest fights in all of British boxing history. It is, of course, Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua. Eddie Hearn has said numerous times that this is a fight that would sell out Wembley in a veritable heartbeat, while plenty of other people agree.

Joshua recently made it clear he is absolutely up for the fight, while Fury is still confirming his future plans. Fury may be taking that second loss to Oleksandr Usyk hard.

Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef, speaking with Sky Sports, clearly has the same thoughts as Hearn, with him saying a fight between Fury and Joshua would “stop the UK for an hour.”

“It’s still two great fighters in the ring. The end,” DuBoef said. “I think the brands are so strong. In the UK, the country would stop for an hour to see what happens and I think that’s a wonderful thing. They’ve created an incredible fanbase and passion towards who they are. So I always think it lives there.”

DuBoef went on to say how both Fury and AJ have to prove that they actually still do want to fight against anyone, let alone against each other. Well, Joshua, to repeat, has said he wants to fight Fury this year, with the former two-time heavyweight champ saying the fight “has to happen in 2025.” Fury, we are waiting on.

But can these two huge names, fighters with huge egos, Fury especially, come to an agreement? Might things like who is the A-side, who gets paid the most, and who enters the ring second provide unfortunate stumbling blocks around the negotiating table? It might sound petty, things like who enters the ring first, but we have seen such issues ruin a fight before now. And just who is the A-side in this particular fight?

In an ideal world, Fury and Joshua would split the purse down the middle, with a coin toss deciding who enters the ring second. If only it were that simple. But, if common sense prevails, the UK will be stopping for around an hour or so sometime later this year to see who wins The Battle of Britain!

Who wins, and what if Joshua and Fury do rumble here in 2025?