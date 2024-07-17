Timothy Bradley Doesn’t Hold Back On His Criticism Of Canelo: “Canelo Is Soft”

Mexican ring warriors do not like it when, or, indeed, if, they are called “soft.” Or “yellow.” Or any other word suggests they are not the toughest and the bravest of the tough and brave. Which brings us to Canelo Alvarez. Timothy Bradley, a proven ring warrior in his own right (fans will likely never forget the ferocity of Bradley’s war with Ruslan Provodnikov; this was a dog fight Bradley climbed off the canvas more than once to win), has really laid into the Mexican superstar.

Bradley, who spoke on Deep Waters this week, said Canelo is “holding the straps hostage,” with Bradley saying that Canelo is not giving the fans the fight they want with him avoiding David Benavidez. Bradley said Canelo is “soft.”

“You’re holding the straps hostage,” Bradley said of Alvarez. “I’m letting y’all know right now – Canelo’s got a yellow stripe running down his damn back! Yes, he does, people. You know what that means – he’s soft. Canelo is soft. Step up and face a real fighter in [David] Benavidez. Someone who has rightfully earned his spot, someone who wants that world championship that you have.”

Right now, the word is Canelo will likely face either Chris Eubank Junior or Edgar Berlanga in his next fight, set for September. Bradley, like many fight fans, doesn’t like either fight.

“If he fights Eubank or Berlanga…bro, come on, man,” Bradley said. “We’re not getting the best possible fight out there. We want to see the Benavidez fight.”

The name Benavidez will not go away, and Canelo must know it. Canelo must also know that the great Mexican fighters who came before him – the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, and others – did give the fans the fights they wanted to see. Imagine Chavez, for example, being taunted by his mandatory challenger and not doing everything in his power to shut him up and make him pay.

Canelo’s legacy is on the line here, and it’s far from just Tim Bradley saying it. Who will it be for Canelo when Mexican Independence Day rolls around – Berlanga or Eubank Jr? Will either fight be anything like a hit at the Box-Office?