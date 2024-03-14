Tim Tszyu: Ready for Crawford, Spence Jr., or Ortiz

Tim Tszyu is ready to fight Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. or Vergil Ortiz Jr. next after he deals with Keith Thurman in their 12-round non-title fight on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) wants the biggest fights possible, but currently, the 154-lb division lacks name fighters. Crawford is supposed to move up to 154 soon, and Tszyu would like to defend his WBO title against him.

Unfortunately, former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has been stripped of all his titles, and it’s questionable if he’ll ever fight again after his big payday against Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford: The Toughest Test?

“100%, no questions asked. If they give me any of those three names right now and a contract, give me a pen. I’ll sign it straightaway, no problem,” said Tim Tszyu to Fighthype when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., or Vergil Ortiz.

“I think Crawford has earned the right to say he’s #1 pound-for-pound. So, I think he would be,” said Tszyu when asked who would be his toughest test. That would be a crazy fight. That would be a bloodbath. Not for me, I would say,” said Tszyu about a fight between him and Vergil Ortiz.

The only question with Crawford is if he’s willing to take a risk by facing Tszyu now because he’s still holding out for a title shot against Canelo. Crawford might not be willing to take a risky fight against Tszyu until he finds out if he’s going to get the Canelo fight.

“For sure, there’s nothing but respect with Vergil,” said Tszyu. “He’s a warrior. Oscar, on the other hand, he’s out of control. He seems like he’s off his head at all times. Vergil seems like he has a good head. If that fight is easy to make, of course, I’d welcome it with both hands.

Tszyu’s Challenge to Beltless Charlo

“100%. The thing is, [Jermell] Charlo doesn’t have any belts right now, and that’s what makes it even more anticipated for me,” said Tszyu. “I’ll fight him for no belts. It doesn’t matter. Let’s make it. Let’s prove who is the best 154-pounder right now. That’s my mentality. But I think Charlo is in another world right now. He’s not even thinking about boxing,” said Tszyu.

If Jermell continues his career, he’ll likely move up to 160 or 168 so he can pursue bigger paydays in those weight classes.