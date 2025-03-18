Tim Tszyu Faces Critical Test Against Joey Spencer, Fighting to Salvage His Career and Secure a High-Profile Bout with Keith Thurman

Tim Tszyu will attempt to snap his two-fight losing streak in his crucial comeback clash against Joey Spencer on April 5th on PBC on Prime Video at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia. The former WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) faces Spencer (19-1, 13 KOs) in the 12-round main event. The event starts at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Tszyu’s Setbacks

Before last year, this fight would have been a walk in the parker for Tszyu. However, after a round knockout loss to IBF 154-lb champion Bakhram Murtazaliev last October and his 12-round split decision defeat against Sebastian Fundora the previous year in March, nothing is sure about the Spencer clash.

Tszyu still has the punching power to make this an easy fight for him if his chin holds up against Spencer. However, the punishment Tim sustained in his four-knockdown, third-round KO loss to Murtazaliev raises doubts about whether his chin will hold up under the firepower of the 24-year-old Spencer on April 5th.

Tszyu needs a win to face Keith Thurman later this year in a lucrative clash in Australia. The former WBC and WBA welterweight champion Thurman, 36, already did his part, knocking out Brock Jarvis in the third round last week on March 12th in Sydney.

Although he looked old and slow compared to the Thurman that fans remembered from his best years, he still showed that he could punch and would be a threat to Tszyu if the fight happened.