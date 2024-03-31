Tim Tszyu Congratulates Fundora, Vows Title Redemption

Tim Tszyu took to social media to congratulate Sebastian Fundora for his victory over him last Saturday night, saying he’ll return for “all the belts” at 154.

Tszyu Determined to Reclaim Lost Title

The dethroned former WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) wants to reclaim his lost belt after suffering his first career defeat, losing by a 12-round split decision to Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,

Tszyu must get in line to work his way back to a title shot, as he didn’t have a rematch clause to force a second fight with Fundora. The 6’5′ ‘Towering Inferno’ will likely face Errol Spence Jr., and it may cost him his WBO title. Mandatory Terence Crawford and Josh Kelly could fight over that belt.

Options for Redemption

Some junior middleweight contenders will now be licking their chops, wanting to get a piece of Tszyu after witnessing how average he looked against Fundora, feeling they can do a similar job against him. If Tszyu wants to redeem himself, he needs to focus on fighting these contenders:

Erickson Lubin

Xander Zayes

Vergil Ortiz

Charles Conwell

Bakhram Murtazaliev

Erislandy Lara

Israil Madrimov

Jesus Ramos

Magomed Kurbanov

Hamzah Sheeraz

Janibek Alimkhanuly

“Congratulations to Sebastian Fundora. Well-earned victory. Never backed out of any challenge and trying to inspire the next generation to fight through all adversities that are presented. I’ll be back for ALL the belts. The goal remains the same. Warrior s*** only,” said Tim Tszyu on X, vowing to come back from his loss to Sebastian Fundora.

“The cut did play a part a bit. I couldn’t see anything, and there was plenty of blood,” said Tszyu at the post-fight press conference. “No excuses, the better man won tonight. had one week’s notice. I put my head down, and it was like a fountain with blood coming out. I thought, ‘This can’t be good,'” said Tszyu about his cut.