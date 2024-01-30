Tim Bradley Says He’d Back Bud Crawford To Beat Canelo – “His Sill Level Is Up There With The Greatest”

Some fight fans may sneer at the very idea of Terence Crawford taking on Canelo Alvarez, much less of him defeating him. But Crawford, who has won world titles at 135, 140 and 147, has said he has given some serious thought about going for “the ultimate,” and a fight with Canelo at 168 pounds.

Now that “Bud” has lost out on a potential fight with WBO 154 pound champ Tim Tszyu, at least next, what with Tszyu facing Keith Thurman at the end of March, Crawford is in need of a dance partner, and an elite one at that. Canelo is likely to face his second Charlo running in his next fight, this is the world anyway, the fight said to be a go for May. But might Canelo and Crawford fight later this year?

We have seen stranger, even crazier match ups happen over the years. And one man who says he would back Crawford to pull it off against Canelo at super middleweight, is former champ turned commentator and expert analyst Timothy Bradley. Bradley, speaking with Fight Hub TV, said Crawford’s skills are “up there with the greatest” of the sport. Crawford, Bradley said, is “right up there with Floyd Mayweather” as far as being one of the smartest boxers he’s ever seen.

“It’s a tough task for Terence,” Bradley said of a possible fight with Canelo. “But at the same time, I would back him. I would pick Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez, even at 168. I think that his skill level is up there with the greatest. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like Terence Crawford. I do study history. I never seen anybody that has everything. Good speed, power, timing, can switch the way he switches. The meanness that he has, the way he finishes guys, the way he breaks down guys. He’s one of the smartest guys that I’ve ever seen in the ring, right up there with Floyd Mayweather.”

Interesting stuff from Bradley, a man whose opinion and insight is always worth listening to. And though the naturally bigger Canelo would be favoured by many to be too strong, too powerful and, well, too big for Crawford, some other experts do agree with Bradley. Fighters continue to raise the bar as far as taking on bigger and more dangerous challenges, some of them do, anyway. Might Terence Crawford take the “ultimate” and indeed get it on with Canelo in what could prove to be a spectacular career finale for the 36 year old who is currently perfect at 40-0(31)?