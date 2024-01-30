Devin Haney Vows to “Beat the Shoulder Roll” Out of Ryan Garcia in April Showdown

WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney says he’ll “beat the shoulder roll” out of Ryan Garia on April 20th, when the two hope to fight on DAZN PPV.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and #4 WBA, #5 IBF, #6 WBC and #9 WBO Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) still need to negotiate their clash without something going wrong along the way like last time when Kingry bailed out.

Ryan might be making a mistake by taking the fight with Haney because his last performance against Oscar Duarte on December 2nd showed that he was not technically sound.

Kingry frequently turned his back when Duarte attacked, and things looked iffy until Ryan landed a big shot in the eighth round and then took him out.

Haney Confident in His Ability to Counter Garcia’s Signature Defense

“I’m going to beat the shoulder roll out of you on April 20th,” Devin Haney said on X, referring to Ryan Garcia.

Devin will be a huge favorite in this fight, the way he puts his shots together, his massive 165-lb frame, and his superior defense.

If Haney isn’t weight-drained from coming down from the mid-160s, he’s going to embarrass Ryan and make him regret he took this fight.

What Ryan should be doing is fighting guys who can help him develop, like Jose Ramirez, Arnold Barboza Jr., and Richardson Hitchins, before challenging Haney for his WBC light welterweight title.

Garcia Believes He Will Shock the World

“The fight between me and Devin Haney will be a huge PPV, and I will exceed expectations and people will be shocked. I will not be shocked,” said Ryan Garcia on Fighthype.

“Devin will be destroyed, and his daddy is going to have to help him up. He’s going to have three chances to stop the fight. The first one, if he doesn’t do it, then who knows what’s going to happen.

“You’re going to have three chances in the fight to help your son out if you care about your son. We’re going to see where that love really is,” said Ryan Garcia about Bill Haney.

Ryan has the power in his left hook to KO Haney, but can he land that punch? Haney’s last fight against Regis Prograis showed that he’d adopted Shakur Stevenson’s style, pulling back after throwing every punch, making him really hard to hit.

It’s a boring style but very effective, especially against sluggers who load up on single shots.