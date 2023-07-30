Tim Bradley crowing about Crawford win over Spence – “I told you so”

Tim Bradley was on cloud nine moments after Terence Crawford’s victory over Errol Spence Jr last Saturday night, sounding like he thinks he’s the one that won the fight to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

Bradley got one of his predictions right for a change, and he’s not going to let anyone forget about it. When as wrong as often as Bradley, it’s not surprising that he’s boasting like a madman, as if he’s living through Crawford’s victory and turning it into his own.

Bradley looked angry as he scolded people on social media for doubting him for previously disagreeing with his prediction that Crawford would beat Spence. Now that Bradley has been proven right, he wants no one to forget it, daring them to “doubt” him again.

Bradley should keep it together because Crawford could turn around and fall to pieces when he fights Spence Jr in the rematch at 154, because let’s face it, Errol looked drained beyond belief and had no business fighting in that condition last Saturday night.

Spence will be a lot stronger at 154, and we could see Crawford lose and Bradley forced to cringe and eat his humble pie to admit he was wrong again.

“Doubt me again. Doubt me again. Yep, all the hate. Everything y’all said about me. What did I say? What did I say? I told you. The greatest,” said Tim Bradley to Fighthype, reacting to Terence Crawford scoring a ninth round TKO victory over Errol Spence Jr last Saturday night.

“They greatest. I know what I’m talking about. All you haters out there.”

The crazed look in Bradley’s eyes and the snarling that he’ doing suggests that he’s living through Crawford, thinking he’s the one that won the fight against Spence.

Crawford is going to get beaten sooner or later if he sticks around the sport and faces the wrong guy under the wrong conditions. Again, it could happen in Crawford’s next fight if Spence isn’t weight drained at 154 like he was last Saturday night.

When Jeepers saw Spence running the hills in the hot sun, trying to take off muscle weight for the Crawford, I knew he was in deep, deep trouble.

Spence was taking off muscle, a lot of it, in the weeks before the fight, and you don’t want to do that if you’ve got a contest against a fighter that makes the weight easily like Crawford.

Let Crawford hang around and fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, Tim Tszyu, or Jermell Charlo, and we’ll see how things can turn sour awfully quickly.