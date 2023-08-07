There’s No Shortage Of Fighters Offering To Step In To Fight Anthony Joshua

With time fast running out if this Saturday’s show at The O2 is to be saved, there is at least some good news in that there is absolutely no shortage when it comes to fighters offering their services, wanting to step in and fight Anthony Joshua at short-notice. Fans know the mess the show was placed in due to Dillian Whyte’s failed drugs test (Whyte insists he is innocent and that he will prove as much in time), and with a mere week with which to work, Eddie Hearn and co at Matchroom are, at time of writing, indeed still trying to save the show.

Here are the names that have been spoken of as far as stepping in to face AJ:

Andy Ruiz

Gerald Washington

Filip Hrgovic

Derek Chisora

Demsey McKean

Four of the above seem to be the most realistic options, seeing as how Chisora, McKean, Washington and Hrgovic were all scheduled to fight on Saturday’s card. Interestingly, David Haye raised some eyebrows this weekend, when he said that Chisora called him days ago telling him that “this exact thing would happen, Dillian’s gonna fail a drugs test.” Haye said Chisora began training to fight Joshua as a result of his apparent inside knowledge.

But will it be Chisora who gets the AJ fight on Saturday? Will Joshua even fight at all?

Two names that have entered the frame, at least somewhat, have added a few headlines to the ongoing story. Apparently, as per a number of YouTube videos, Hasim Rahman Jr has been “offered” the Joshua fight, while according to his FaceBook page, George Foreman III, AKA “Monk” is interested in the fight, with the son of the heavyweight legend asking Hearn to call him, the 40 year old saying he has had “six months in the gym.”

Both Rahman Jr and Foreman Jr are of course extreme long-shots, but we all know almost anything can happen in the sport of boxing these days.

Look for Hearn to make some kind of official announcement regarding Saturday’s troubled card either today or tomorrow.