There’s A Rematch Clause In The Tyson Fury – Francis Ngannou Fight; Why Not Have A Return In The Cage!?

As aghast as so many fans are that Tyson Fury, the so-called baddest man on the planet, will next fight Francis Ngannou, who also claims to be the baddest geezer currently walking around the globe – there could be a second installment.

Ngannou, speaking on The MMA Hour, spoke about the fact that there is a rematch clause in place going into the October 28 extravaganza, farce, curiosity fight, and outright mismatch (call it what you will) that will go down in Saudi Arabia.

“Yes, there’s a potential rematch clause,” Ngannou said. “I don’t know exactly how to explain the language, but yes, there is a rematch inside it. For [If I win] definitely. [If he wins], that’s what I don’t know. We will see how it goes. That’s why I have to win this fight.”

So, if Ngannou somehow manages to pull off the miracle upset win, we could see a part-two.

And, as willing as Ngannou has shown himself to be to step into Fury’s world, wouldn’t it be great and fair, to see Fury grant Ngannou the same favor if there is a return? Again – IF – Ngannou wins in October, and in doing so shoves it to all the critics of the Saudi showdown (the writer included, who feels this “fight” is a terrible mismatch, one that will not see Ngannou land any telling blow on Fury), Fury should then do the right and honorable thing and fight Francis in the cage.

And imagine how massive that would be!

Hey, we know it won’t happen. Fury will win, and he will win with ease, the reigning WBC heavyweight champ will win how he pleases in October. But it does beg the question, why there is a rematch clause in place in the first place?

It would be a whole lot of fun (see fan-paying fun) seeing Fury and Ngannou rumble under MMA rules. And to repeat, IF Ngannou manages to pull it off in October, Fury owes him that much. It’s gotta happen.

No, we don’t/can’t condone the fact that Fury is wasting his precious prime years by fighting a novice boxer, this in his sole fistic outing of 2023. But if we can somehow imagine a wholly unexpected Ngannou win (and you’ve heard the chatter: “if he lands one on Fury’s chin….!”) then we can also imagine Fury doing the right thing by agreeing to a rematch to be fought in Ngannou’s house.

Can’t we?

The circus will be in town soon, so we might as well enjoy it. If we can.