The Show Will Go On In Japan As Kazuto Ioka Will Defend His WBO 115 Pound Title Against “Little Pacquiao” On NYE

It’s a tradition for there to be a big title fight in Japan on New Year’s Eve and it’s been confirmed that the show will go on. Days ago, due to the tightening Covid restrictions in Japan, with no foreign visits being permitted, it was announced how the Kazuto Ioka – Jerwin Ancajas 115 pound unification showdown would not be happening. But now, coming in on just a couple of weeks’ notice, Ryoji Fukunaga will challenge WBO junior-bantamweight champ Ioka on December 31 in Tokyo.

This fight is of course not as big or as potentially thrilling as the two-belt unification clash was, but it’s good news that Ioka, one of the best fighters in the world today, will still see action. And Ioka Vs. Fukunaga could prove to be an action affair. Known as “Little Pacquiao,” southpaw puncher Fukunaga is 15-4(14) and he has won his last five. Stopped just once, some time ago (2015), the 35-year-old can be relied upon to really go for it in the fight. Simply put Fukunaga has nothing to lose. Also, as great as he is, it is possible 32-year-old Ioka is slipping just a little, that he is taking more punches now.

In his last fight, against Francisco Rodriguez Jr in September, Ioka, 27-2(15) was dragged into a real battle. Ioka had to dig deep to get the decision win in what was one of the best lower-weight fights of 2021. Maybe Fukunaga, with his power, will be able to land some big shots and do some damage? Ioka is now hopeful of facing Ancajas in late spring or early summer of next year, but, of course, an upset win on the part of Fukunaga would ruin such plans.

Ioka has to be the pick to win on December 31, naturally, but this one could be lively and well worth tuning in for. The final world title fight of 2021 may well be one to remember. Credit to Fukunaga for coming in at short notice and saving the show.