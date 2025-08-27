The Ring’s New Series “The Underdog” Promises Real 50/50 Fights, Starts in Vegas

The Ring, boxing’s oldest magazine and often called the “Bible of Boxing,” is stepping into promotion. Its new series The Underdog debuts September 11, 2025, at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas during the blockbuster Canelo vs. Crawford fight week. DAZN’s got the stream.

The idea? Throw young fighters in real scraps, not the usual padded walkovers. That’s the sales pitch anyway. We’ll see if it survives once managers start moaning about “development fights.”

The Card Doesn’t Look Soft

Main event: Anthony Olascuaga (9-1, 6 KOs) puts his WBO flyweight belt on the line against Juan Carlos Camacho (18-1, 8 KOs). That’s risky as hell for a champion with only ten fights. Respect for taking it.

Undercard’s got more of the same:

Justin Viloria (9-0, 7 KOs) vs Joshafat Ortiz (13-1, 6 KOs)

Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) vs Elijah Vines (8-0, 7 KOs)

Emiliano Alvarado (8-0, 5 KOs) vs Juan Garcia (7-0, 2 KOs)

Jamar Talley (3-0, 3 KOs) vs Isaiah Thompson (11-4-2, 10 KOs)

That’s not prospect padding. Somebody’s hype train is getting derailed, guaranteed.

Can They Keep It Honest?

That’s the big one. Boxing’s full of good ideas that die quick once the business side kicks in. If The Underdog sticks to its word—real 50/50 fights—this could actually work. If not? It’ll slide into being just another showcase series with fancy branding.

“The Underdog is all about giving fans the fights they want: competitive, unpredictable

matchups that highlight the next generation of stars. September’s teaser event is a preview of what’s to come and, starting in January next year, fans can expect must-watch action every month, ” said Rick Reeno, CEO of The Ring.

My Take: I like the gamble. The teaser card looks legit, no easy touches. But I’ve heard this song before. If The Ring has the guts to keep the matchmaking tough, they might actually give fans something worth following. If they cave, it’s dead on arrival. Simple as that.

Event Details