“The Juggernaut” Is Ready For It’s Next stop: Joyce Says He’ll Fight Fury In February

Who will heavyweight king Tyson Fury fight next? Dillian Whyte seems to be by far and away the most deserving next challenger, but we’ve all read about the delay to Whyte’s mandated shot at the WBC belt, how his legal action against the WBC has led to the delay. Fury says he will fight again in either late February or early March regardless of who the opponent is, but if it’s not Whyte, then who could it be?

Maybe “The Juggernaut,” Joe Joyce? Joyce has put it out that he is ready, willing and able to fight Fury in February, with the unbeaten puncher who is currently the #1 contender in the WBO rankings writing on social media how his “schedule is free in February.”

“I have got lots of respect for @gypsyking101 as a friend and as a fighter, but my schedule is free in February #letsdothis #WBO1 WBC#2#THEJUGGERNAUT,” Joyce wrote.

Joyce, perfect at 13-0(12), may indeed have a lot of respect for Fury, but he sure wants to fight him. In truth, Fury-Whyte is an interesting proposition, but so too is Fury-Joyce; in fact more so. Joyce has that look about him, that of an unstoppable force, a giant of a man, one who is in possession of a rock for a head, a physically imposing man who will really test Fury hard. It’s a potentially great fight, but will it happen?

Fury, 31-0-1(22) has made it clear he wants to fight again and soon, so any talk that some may have had of Fury’s desire to walk away and retire have been shot down. After seeing the flush bombs Fury was able to take from a super-motivated Deontay Wilder in their October 9th three-match, most of us are of the opinion that NO-ONE is ever going to knock Fury out. To beat him, a foe must comprehensively outbox Fury, or they must get the better of him in a physical war, where they inflict more damage on Fury and win a battle that is fought in the trenches.

Maybe Joyce, who is as big as Fury or thereabouts, who has a proven chin, who has a good, maybe great engine along with a very real desire to be the best, is the man for the job as far as the trenches go? Put it this way: it would be fun finding out if the 36 year old from London is good enough to inflict the first defeat on Fury.

No disrespect at all to Whyte, but of these two possible battles, I for one would prefer to spend my dough on a Fury Vs. Joyce war. And, yes, it would be a war. What say you?

