The Greatest Fighter In Every Weight Division

It seems these days as though a list is put forth, just about every month or even more frequently, that tells us the following: who the greatest fighters of all time are, what the greatest fights of all-time are, what the greatest KO’s in history are, and so on. Right now, there is a list out there, comprising of the greatest fighters ever in each and every weight class; the 17 that are currently in business.

Not able to resist the challenge, here is another list comprising of the same thing. Get ready to agree, disagree, or just all-out scream about the following picks:

The greatest at each weight:

Heavyweight: Muhammad Ali

Cruiserweight: Evander Holyfield

Light-heavyweight: Ezzard Charles

Super-Middleweight: Joe Calzaghe

Middleweight: Carlos Monzon

Light-Middleweight: Thomas Hearns

Welterweight: Sugar Ray Robinson

Light-welterweight: Kostya Tszyu

Lightweight: Roberto Duran

Super-featherweight: Julio Cesar Chavez

Featherweight: Henry Armstrong

Junior-featherweight: Marco Antonio Barrera

Bantamweight: Eder Jofre

Junior-bantamweight: Khaosai Galaxy

Flyweight: Jimmy Wilde

Junior-flyweight: Michael Carbajal

Minimumweight: Ricardo Lopez

Whether you agree with this list or not, the fact cannot be denied: every single one of the amazing fighters listed above was truly special, whether you think they were the best ever at their weight class or not. Something else we know is this – there are far too many weight divisions in boxing today. How great would it be to go back to the traditional eight weight classes of yesteryear! It’s never gonna happen, but we can all dream.

Ask yourself this: of all the sports in the world, has any other been as tweaked, as altered, as messed around with, as much as boxing has been? We all know the answer to that question. Still, through it all, with all the alphabet soup problems, after all the bad decisions and robberies that go on on a far too regular basis, with all the other B.S that goes on, boxing remains the greatest sport on the planet. The fact that boxing has survived all the craziness just goes to show how special a sport it really, really is.

Where would YOU be without boxing in your life?