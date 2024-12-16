Fury’s Greed vs. Usyk’s Skill: Riyadh Rematch Decides Trilogy Fate

The clown prince Tyson Fury is desperate to win on Saturday night to get a lucrative trilogy against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, live on DAZN. Turki Alalshikh says he wants the third fight to happen next, stating that Fury must “Do the job” against Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs).

Greed Factor

Tyson (34-1-1, 24 KOs) wants the extra cash that a third fight would bring him against Usyk. The Gyspy King already has two massive money fights against Anthony Joshua virtually guaranteed to him, but he wants more dough.

The ‘Gypsy King wants the mega-millions that a third fight with Usyk would bring him, and the only way that can happen is if he’s victorious on Saturday night in their rematch on December 21st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Oleksandr’s nickname for Fury, ‘Greedy Belly,’ is fitting.

With all the money at stake for Fury and Turki already making it known that he wants him to win, Usyk must send Tyson into the next galaxy on Saturday night by knocking him out.

The Fury-Usyk 2 rematch is being staged in the same location where Fury was given a controversial 10-round split decision win over Francis Ngannou last year in Riyadh. Fury is the star, not Usyk, which makes a huge difference in the scoring of fights.

The Home Turf Advantage

If you Usyk, you must know what you are dealing with here. He’s heading into enemy territory, going up against the favorite son, and he will need to knock Fury’s head off to ensure he’s given the victory. Can he do that? If the referee is giving Fury standing eight counts each time he’s hurt, it could be an obstacle for Usyk to knock him out.