The Great Nonito Donaire Still Looking For Challenges At Age 38; May Challenge For A Fifth World Title

Nonito Donaire, like the now retired Manny Pacquiao, has defied Father Time. Now aged 38 but still at the top of his game, Donaire is looking at new challenges. Next up, as per a story from Ringtv.com, will be a first defence of the WBC bantamweight title “The Filipino Flash” ripped from Nordine Oubaali in May, with Donaire signed on for a December 11 defence against countryman Reymart Gaballo in Carson, California.

Assuming he wins that fight, Donaire – who recently became another big-name fighter to sign up with Richard Schaefer’s Probellum banner – may fight Naoya Inoue in a rematch of their epic 2019 battle, he may face the winner of the John Riel Casimero-Paul Butler fight (also set for December 11), or Donaire may try and make history. Donaire, Schaefer told Ring, says he can make 115 pounds and he might go for a fifth world title in as many weights. Donaire, 41-6(27) has won world titles from flyweight to featherweight. Can Donaire win a belt at junior-bantamweight too?

“We could ask the WBC special permission to move down and fight at 115 against whoever will be the WBC champion at the time. This is something that would actually be historic because that’s the one weight where Nonito hasn’t won a belt so he would be very motivated,” Schaefer said.

So Donaire has options – as long as he beats Gaballo, 24-0(20). Gaballo beat Emanuel Rodriguez in his last fight to win the interim WBC bantamweight belt. Now, against future Hall of Famer Donaire, the 25 year old is looking for his career-biggest win. Can Donaire turn back yet another younger foe?

If he can, Donaire against either Casimero or Butler (should the British fighter pull off the upset in what would be a great win for himself and for British boxing), or “The Monster,” or a shot at history would be something to see. Can Donaire carry on until he’s in his forties, as Pac Man did?