The Five Massive Fights Turki Alalshikh Wants To Make Next

We all know that Saudi moneyman Turki Alalshikh has given us (and himself) some massive fights since the time he moved into the sport and became a major, major player. Alalshikh has also given us some seriously stacked cards. Next up, we will get a card that some have said might just be THE best ever – with Beterbiev-Bivol II headlining a card that will also feature Daniel Dubois-Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang-Agit Kabayel, Shakur Stevenson-Floyd Schofield, Vergil Ortiz-Israil Madrimov, Joshua Buatsi-Callum Smith, and Carlos Adames-Hamzah Sheeraz.

That’s some card.

But Alalshikh has just put his latest wish list up on social media, and the five fights Turki wants to make are as follows:

Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford

Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois II

Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua

Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney II

Chris Eubank Jr-Conor Benn.

And it’s a yes to all five fights here!

And, as powerful as he is, as seemingly limitless as his funds are, there seems to be nothing to stand in the way of four of these fights being made this year, so long as the fighters themselves want to fight. As far as the return fight Alalshikh wants to see between Usyk and Dubois, this fight is of course reliant on Dubois coming through okay when he fights Joseph Parker on the aforementioned mega-card that will take place in Riyadh next month.

But each of the five fights Turki wants to see are surely five fights all boxing fans would love to see get made. Perhaps the least exciting of the fight possible fights, at least in my opinion, is the Eubank-Benn fight. Yes, plenty of people would watch, of course, but this one is faded by the other four fights on Alalshikh’s list, in my opinion, at least.

Canelo-Crawford is a modern-day Dream Fight, and it would be utterly fascinating to see whether or not the sublime skills belonging to Crawford could see him to a victory over the bigger, stronger, and harder-hitting Canelo. This fight could be dubbed ‘The World Awaits Part II!’

Fury Vs. Joshua? Of course. It’s a no-brainer. The fight would sell out Wembley. The whole country would tune in. ‘Nuff said about that one.

Garcia-Haney II could be as big as it could be controversial. Garcia flunked a drug test, and as a result, his win in the first fight with Haney was demoted to that of a no-contest. As such, plenty of folks feel a cheat should not be rewarded with the kind of big bucks Garcia would pull in with a return with Haney. That said, many millions of fans would watch this rematch. No doubt about it.

So, which of these five fights, if any, can Alalshikh make happen? Can he actually make all five fights happen?

Of the five listed fights, which one would YOU most like to see take place here in 2025?