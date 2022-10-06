The BBB of C Have Refused To Sanction Daniel Dubois-Lucas Browne WBA Title Fight

More news regarding the British Boxing Board of Control. Hot on the heels of the BBB of C’s decision to not sanction the now off Chris Eubank Jr Vs. Conor Benn fight, comes news of further good work done by the Board. Daniel Dubois was to have fought Lucas Browne, in a first defence of the version of the WBA heavyweight belt he won by knocking out Trevor Bryan in his last fight.

There was talk of the fight taking place in November and Browne, 43, announced on social media how he had agreed the fight. But Browne then explained how the BBB of C will not sanction the bout because he is “too old.” Browne is furious, stating how he has been “f****d over my entire career.”

25 year old Dubois, 18-1(17) would have been a massive favourite to defeat Browne had the fight come off, with plenty of fans looking for a quick KO by “Dynamite.” Maybe it’s a good thing this fight is not happening, even though it’s easy to see why Browne, 31-3(27) is so disappointed and angry. Browne is actually coming off a good win, this the upset KO he scored over Junior Fa in June.

Tyson Fury has come to Browne’s defence, stating how “Big Daddy” is “only a pup at age 43 compared to veterans Luis Ortiz and Bernard Hopkins.”

“Let the man fight,” Fury said of Browne via social media. “Luis Ortiz is 55 and Bernard Hopkins was 50. 43 is only a pup.”

Browne also took to social media:

“So here I am, finally getting great news about possibly fighting,” Browne said in a video he posted. “I’ve agreed. Daniel wants the fight. Fighting for a WBA title again. Finally getting a chance to fight against for the WBA “regular” title. All I hear now is that the British Boxing Board of Control won’t sanction the fight because I’m too old. So regardless of the fact that I started boxing at 32, was a champ at 36 with no amateur experience, have come off two great knockout wins. Junior Fa, knocked out in one round. I’m currently holding an IBF and a WBA regional title and a top 15 world ranking with the WBA, but apparently I’m too old. ‘Oh no, he’s 43, he’s too old.’ How sad is that? It’s not like I’ve been beat round the head my whole career, I’ve got three losses in total. How does this work? The guy from Australia gets f****d over again. That’s been my entire career unfortunately.”

Again, it’s easy to see why Browne is so upset – far worse quality fighters than he have fought for a “world” title – but to be fair, would anyone have been picking Browne to defeat Dubois had the fight gone ahead? Fighters do often need saving from themselves and in the case of this fight, the BBB of C have surely saved Lucas Browne from a knockout defeat. Maybe a nasty knockout defeat.