Terence Crawford Scores Highlight Reel KO Over David Avanesyan; Now He Needs A Career-Highlight Opponent

Let’s face it, we all knew Terence Crawford would get the win over a rugged and game yet outclassed David Avanesyan, 29-4-1(14). The fight, which marked Crawford’s sole ring appearance of 2022, breaking a far too long and, for his fans as well as for his considerable skills, wholly unacceptable 13-month inactive spell, was a mismatch. Even for a somewhat rusty Crawford.

But Crawford did give us a genuine highlight reel knockout in taking care of Avanesyan. “Bud” landed a left uppercut-right hook combo in round six, the defending WBO welterweight champ’s handy work leaving the challenger flat out on his back for some time. It might have been Crawford’s most chilling KO. Now a perfect 39-0(30), the 35 year old Crawford had everyone marvelling over his power and accuracy, for a while – before talk inevitably turned to “what next for Crawford?”

It’s no secret the fight the whole of the boxing world wants is that unification showdown between Crawford and Errol Spence, but Crawford didn’t even mention his all too obvious ring rival by name last night. Instead, Crawford spoke about being a “free agent,”, one who signed on for a “one-shot deal” with BLK Prime (to the tune of a sweet $10 million payday), adding how “hopefully we can make these big bouts in the future.”

The big bout to make is Crawford Vs. Spence. But that clock is ticking. How much longer will Crawford have before his awesome skills inevitably begin to erode? No man is immune to the ageing process, to Father Time, and it would be a crying shame if Crawford retired without having fought Spence. Crawford did say before last night’s fight that he is not looking to stick around long enough to break Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 ledger, with the pound-for-pounder saying he will retire when the time is right, rather than have boxing retire him.

So who knows how long Crawford will box on for? Crawford gave us, his sport, and himself a genuine highlight reel KO last night. Now, Crawford’s career needs that highlight opponent, that career-highlight fight/performance. All these years after turning pro, Crawford is still in need of his defining fight.