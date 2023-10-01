Terence Crawford will be “more competitive” with Canelo than Jermell – Antonio Tarver

Terence Crawford will be “more competitive” against Canelo Alvarez than Jermell Charlo turned out to be last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, says Antonio Tarver,

Crawford is one of the options for Canelo’s next fight along with David Benavidez, Demetrius Andrade & Jermall Charlo.

It’s difficult to say for sure if Crawford would be a bigger fight for Canelo than Benavidez because Terence has only had one fight in his career that was a success on PPV, and Errol Spence Jr. hada lot to do with that. Ultimately, Benavidez might be the bigger fightfor Canelo than Crawford.

Canelo beat the brakes of Jermell, winning a wide twelve round unanimous decision by the scores 118-109, 118-109, and 119-108.

The effort that Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) put in was a big disappointment for a lot of boxing fans, who were unhappy at paying $84.99 to watch Canelo (60-2-2,39 KOs) defend his undisputed super middleweight championship on Showtime PPV, and they were expecting a better fight.

The Canelo-Charlo undercard was lackluster as well, with arguably just one interesting fight between middleweight contender Elijah Garcia & Jose Armando Resendiz.

“I think it’s going to be a much better fight, and it’s going to be more competitive, and I think that outcome is up for grabs,” said Antonio Tarver to the Fighthype site if Terence Crawford faces Canelo Alvarez next.

“It depends on if Canelo’s size has the same effect that it affected Charlo that it would affect Bud that way, but I think Bud is a different animal, a different beast. So I’ll be interested in seeing pound-for-pound versus pound-for-pound. I definitely

would.

David Benavidez, that’s a good fight, but again, we talking about Terence Crawford. It’s a different, it’s a different person. It’s a guy that is two times undisputed.

“So he kind of. If you want a super fight, that’s the one to make, and I’m not saying Benavidez won’t be an exciting fight I like that fight, too I’m not going to frown on either one of those, Benavidez or Crawford,” said Tarver when asked if Canelo vs. David Benavidez would be a good option for the Mexican star because it wouldn’t involve a weight issue, as it would if Alvarez fought the welterweight Crawford.

“If he [Canelo] wants to fight somebody in his weight class, Benavidez still has Boo Boo [Andrade] to worry about [on November 25th]. He has his hands full already,” said Tarver.