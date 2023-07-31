Terence Crawford warns of “dead body” on Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis fight

Four-belt welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford says people want him to transform his IBF mandatory Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis by pushing for him to do his job by defending against him.

Wallo267 posted the messages from Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and ‘Boots’ Ennis following Terence’s win over Errol Spence Jr last Saturday night.

Spence has a rematch clause in the contract, but fans would rather he sit this one out to allow Boots Ennis to fight Crawford next while letting his face heal.

Fans already witnessed Spence failing against Bud. Now they want to see some new blood by Boots Ennis get his opportunity to test Crawford.

What’s clear from Crawford’s message is that he’s not anxious to fight ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs), as he’s warning about what could happen rather than saying he wants to fight him.

Terence Crawford: “Y’all trying to see another dead body.”

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis: “That’s cause he’s got plans on moving up to 154. He is acting for y’all. He is a walking victim. Stay at 154, so we can get active.”

Crawford must focus on his legacy by staying at 147 to defend against Boots Ennis. If he loses to the young lion, he can always fight him again or come up with a good excuse for what went wrong by perhaps blaming the defeat on his age or an injury.

If Crawford were to fight Boots Ennis and lose, he would have one of the shortest reigns as a #1 pound-for-pound fighter because Ring Magazine voted him at the top spot tonight, giving him the top sport after his ninth round knockout victory over Errol Spence Jr last Saturday night at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

For the fans that keep saying they don’t want to see Crawford fight Boots Ennis, they don’t have any alternatives. They all want Crawford to fight undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo, but that’s NOT happening.

Jermell will be done for the year after he faces Canelo Alvarez for his 168-lb title on September 30th, and if he beats him, as Jeepers believes he will, there will be a rematch in 2024.

In other words, Jermell will not be returning to the 154 lb division ever again because the money he’s going to make fighting Canelo twice will set him up like a king, sitting on a massive fortune.

On top of that, once Jermell gets past Canelo, he’ll make big money fighting David Benavidez, David Morrell Jr, and Dmitry Bivol.

Why would Jermell put his body through the wringer, draining down to 154 to fight a guy who will bring him less money in Crawford?