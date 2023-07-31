Keith Thurman tells Terence Crawford to “Send the contract”

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman called out Terence Crawford last Saturday night, moments after his win over Errol Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) continued his campaigning for a title shot against undisputed welterweight champion Crawford (40-0, 31 KOss) today, telling him to speak with Al Haymon of PBC and have him send over the contract for him to sign.

It’s not so easy as that, unfortunately, because there’s a rematch clause in the contract for Crawford’s fight with Spence, and Errol has already said that he wants a second fight in December at 154.

Unless Spence can be talked out of fighting Crawford again, Thurman will need to wait until 2024 before he can get a chance to face Terence, provided he wins the rematch with Errol.

Thurman says he’ll be looking to stay busy while he waits for a fight with Crawford. There had been talk of Thurman facing former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas, but that fight likely won’t happen.

Ugas might be too risky for Thurman to fight, with Keith coming off a year-and-a-half layoff and having fought just once in the last four years.

If Crawford is going to fight a welterweight next, the boxing public would prefer that he defends against his IBF mandatory Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis because, unlike Thurman, he’s relevant and has earned his shot at a title.

Thurman hasn’t earned anything. He’s just trying to get a title shot based on his popularity from what he did many years ago, from 2015 to 2017.

“What’s up, Bud? Come on, G. Great performance. Salute. All the belts is greatness. What you do is greatness, but this is your man, Thurman,” said Keith Thurman on social media, congratulating Terence Crawford for his win over Errol Spence Jr. last Saturday night.

“You know we go back. You know we go way back, boy, and I promise you, son. I promise you; my face won’t look like that [like Errol Spence Jr’s face]. ‘Why, Keith? Why?’ Because my feet ain’t flat.

“You know I can stick & move. You know I can double-pump fake, just like you. Thurman different, been different, boy. This is my last boxing talk for the day. That fight week hype got all the views, baby. You got all the views. Let’s go. I’m proud of you, boy.

“Do you know one thing you ain’t seen in this life yet, and that’s your man right here? Keith ‘One Time’ Thuman. Talk to Al [Haymon of PBC]. Send the contact. It’s time to eat. I’m hungry, baby. I’m in the gym working, working for you. Let’s go,” said a desperate-sounding Thurman, making a huge play for a title shot against Crawford.