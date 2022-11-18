Teofimo Lopez Will Now Face Upset-Minded Sandor Martin On December 10

Can Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin pull off another big upset? Martin – who shocked the odds as well as Mikey Garcia back in October, with Mikey retiring from the sport not too long after the decision defeat he suffered – will now face another former champion in Teofimo Lopez.

Lopez was to have fought Jose Pedraza in his second fight back after his loss to George Kambosos Jr, but Pedraza is out with an illness, Mike Coppinger has reported, and in comes Martin.

The Lopez-Pedraza fight was to have been an eliminator for the WBC 140-pound title (the WBC belt to be on the line when Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda fight on November 26th) but now Martin gets his chance against another big name. Can Martin pull off a win that would perhaps be looked at as an even bigger stunner than his 2021 Upset of the Year win over Garcia?

Martin, 40-2(13) and never stopped, has boxed once since upsetting Garcia, this a decision win over Jose Felix Jr in April of this year. Against former undisputed lightweight champ Lopez, 17-1(13), “Arrasandor,” as Martin is known, will no doubt be super-motivated. But then Lopez, too, is massively determined to “take over” the 140-pound division. Having suffered his own upset loss to Kambosos Jr, the big-for-the-weight Lopez knew he had outstayed his welcome at 135 pounds.

Lopez may well prove to be a better, stronger, more powerful fighter up at 140 pounds. Against Martin, however, Teo could have himself a tough night’s work. Can Lopez make a statement by becoming the first man to stop the Spanish warrior?

Lopez, still only 25 years of age, is, of course, the big favorite to win the fight that will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on December 10, but Martin may well stick around for quite some time; maybe even all the way to the final bell. A KO or stoppage win would be quite impressive work from Lopez. Martin’s supporters will be hoping their guy can spring another upset, though.