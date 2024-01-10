Teofimo Lopez to Crawford: “Let’s Dance After Spence, Show the World What We Can Do”

Teofimo Lopez says he wants to face Terence Crawford in a mega-fight and states the match-up will make “more money” than his fight against Errol Spence Jr. last July.

Teo wants Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) to get his rematch with Errol Spence Jr. out of the way this year. Once that’s done with, Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) says he’ll go up to 147 to fight Crawford at that weight.

Crawford has been waiting on his rematch with Spence since beating him last July, and it’s unclear how much longer before that fight happens.

Terence wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, but that may not happen. If Crawford can’t get Canelo or Jermell Charlo, then Teofimo might be his best option.

Teofimo’s Invitation

“Now, they got him where they need him, and they’re freezing him out right now,” said Teofimo Lopez to Fight Hub TV about his belief that Terence Crawford is being frozen out, unable to fight.

“Crawford, I know you call be a fake ninja. That’s cool. I brush that off like I do everything else about my career. You’re a great fighter, and I’m a great fighter. You love tough competition, and so do I,” said Teofimo.

You can’t say that Teofimo loves tough competition because he hasn’t faced anyone good since his win over Vasily Lomachenko in 2020. Teo’s fights since then have come against these guys: Josh Taylor, Sandor Martin, Pedro Campa, and George Kambosos Jr.

“Whenever you’re done with that contract and if you stay at 147, I think we can make more money than what you made with Spence. Me and you afterward, we’ll go our separate ways,” said Teofimo.

“You got to figure out what you’re going to do with Spence. You got to go to 154. Cool, no problem. Make your money. I’m a fighter that loves to fight. I love challenges, and the best guy that will give me the best challenges is Crawford.

Will Crawford Answer The Call?

“There’s nobody that has confidence,” said Teofimo when told that no one is calling out Crawford except for him. “Everybody is cocking, living off of this illusion. That would be a fight of the century. Crawford is 36, leading onto 37, and he has his thing.

“Whenever that comes across, and the Gods above want to make that happen, then it’ll happen. That’s not disrespect. You fought Jose Benavidez, who had a shot knee, and you had some difficult times with him in the beginning of the rounds trying to figure him out,” said Teofimo, minimizing Crawford’s win.