Crawford Cold Shoulders Boots Ennis: Clinging to Canelo Hope

Terence Crawford dismissed the idea of fighting IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis today, rejecting the idea on Twitter when it was brought up to him, saying that he had the chance in the past to fight him, and he’s still fighting in theaters.

Crawford’s Cold Shoulder

The highly rated pound-for-pound fighter Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) doesn’t want to risk his neck and his legacy taking on the 26-year-old Boots Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs).

The message here is Crawford wants nothing to do with Boots and is only focused on getting the big retirement payday.

Crawford is still holding out a glimmer of faint hope that superstar Canelo Alvarez will throw him a bone to give him that one last big payday before he rides off into the sunset a wealthy man. Canelo isn’t likely to fight Crawford, so he’s wasting his time keeping a torch lit with his false hope.

“Like I said before, Jaron Ennis had two opportunities to fight me. We are talking about a kid that’s still fighting in the theater. Make it make sense,” said Terence Crawford on Twitter, ruling out fighting Jaron’ Boots’ Ennis because A. he had already had two chances and B. Not popular enough to fight.

Ennis’s Persistence

Boot’s reply: “You send it, I’ll sign it @terencecrawford.”

Twitter poster Wafman said this to Crawford in response to his comment about Boots Ennis fighting in theaters: “Nah, David Antifreeze [Avanesyan] and Julius Indongo wasn’t big even big enough to fill out a theater, and you still fought them. Give Boots a chance. He’s calling you out.”

Crawford: “Go check out the number, sir, before you run your mouth.”

Fear of Failure

Fans view Terence’s reluctance to face Boots Ennis as an example of fear of failure, which happens to fighters after they accomplish something big and become popular for the first time in their careers.

Instead of wanting to get back in there by taking other risky fights that would cement their legacy and transform them into superstars, they play it safe, choosing to avoid the situation. It’s fear of failure, and Crawford is a textbook example.

He’d rather sit and do nothing, not making money, than get in with Boots Ennis and potentially lose and then have to live with that loss for the rest of his life, second-guessing himself and being tortured by it. It’s a terrible thing to live in fear.