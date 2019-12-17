Teofimo Lopez Snr On His Son: I Know He’s Gonna Be Victorious Again And Will Beat Lomachenko

There is another father/son combo in boxing and the two Teofimo Lopez’; junior and senior, made one big impact at world level over the weekend. Lopez Jr smashed right through the tough, dangerous and previously unstopped Richard Commey in just two rounds to win the IBF lightweight title – this after just 15 pro fights (12 KO’s). However, as big as this win was, not to mention ultra impressive, father and son are eyeing an even bigger fight, an even bigger victory.





Speaking after the fight, Lopez Jr made it clear who he wants: Vasyl Lomachenko. Lomachenko is interested in the fight, and there is talk of an April date for the unification showdown. It’s a fascinating fight, and though Loma, for many the best in the world pound-for-pound, will in the opinion of most experts be too much for the 22 year old, Lopez Snr says he has absolutely no doubt his son will beat Lomachenko.

Speaking with Fight Hub, Lopez Snr went as far as to say Lomachenko has to “man up” and take the fight.





“Listen, he’s just an amazing kid. And I always believed he had it in him to do what he’s doing right now, so it’s not a big surprise to me,” Lopez Snr said of his son’s title win over Commey. “My son is an amazing boxer, you know? And he had a lot to prove and when you put my son in a situation like that, he’s gonna come out of it to be victorious all the time. We ain’t going nowhere. 2020, April. We ain’t going nowhere so now he [Loma] gotta man up and face us. I know what I have and when the night comes he’s gonna be victorious again.”

Lomachenko-Lopez could turn out to be the most fascinating and exciting fight of next year. The old master (Loma, 14-1(10) will turn 32 in February) against the young lion. So who wins? It’s tough to pick against Lomachenko and his ‘Matrix,’ but Lopez Snr is, on behalf of his son, talking one great fight. One thing seems clear: Lopez Jnr will not quit on his stool the way a number of Loma’s previous opponents have done. This fight promises to be a fierce battle of wits, speed and power.