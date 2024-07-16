Teofimo Lopez Eyes Imminent Move To Welterweight: “Three Division World Champion At 27 Years Young”

Can “The Takeover” take over at welterweight? Teofimo Lopez, who has won world titles at 135 and 140 pounds, says he likes the idea of becoming a three-weight ruler. And Lopez, 21-1(16), says he could move up to the 147-pound division in his next fight. As per a story from RingTV.com, Lopez says he feels he will “always have power” and that it’s “more IQ” in the ring.

Lopez, last seen winning a wide decision over Steve Claggett, may face Brian Norman Junior, the recently crowned WBO interim champ at welterweight, next. Lopez could return to action in September, according to the Ring article.

“I believe I still always have power. I’m still maturing as time goes,” Lopez said. “As far [as] power proceeds, it’s more so of IQ and EQ when you’re in that ring. And I think that’s really where I’m trying to progress myself to now. And [147 pounds] is something that I plan on moving towards, probably even in this upcoming match. I believe what really sounds very swell is Teofimo Lopez, three divisional world champion at 27 years young.”

The welterweight division has some great fighters right now. However, the big daddy of the weight class, Terence Crawford, is, possibly temporarily, leaving the division, his next fight against 154-pound titlist Israil Madrimov. Jaron “Boots” Ennis is arguably the best fighter at 147 right now or the most promising fighter at the weight. Lopez against “Boots” would be one fascinating matchup we’d all pay to see, that’s for sure.

However, Lopez against the unbeaten Norman Jr will likely be next for Teo. At 26-0(20), Norman Jr is no slouch, and he stopped Giovanni Santillan to become WBO interim champ in May. Lopez could end up facing Norman Jr at Madison Square Garden, the Ring article suggests.

Can Lopez, who turns 27 later this month, become a three-weight world champion? Teo, at 147, against the likes of Ennis, Errol Spence, Mario Barrios, Eimantas Staniosis, and maybe one or two other guys, could prove to be a lot of fun, while Lopez has also said he would love to get it on with “Bud” Crawford.