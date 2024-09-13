Teofimo Lopez Calls out Gervonta Davis for Fight At 140

Teofimo Lopez took advantage of the media presence at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga event weigh-in on Friday to call out the Face of Boxing, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, saying he wants him next.

“He ain’t fighting, and I ain’t fighting. I’m ready,” said Teofimo Lopez to the media today when asked why he wants to fight Gervonta Davis.

It’s a pointless call out by Teofimo, who came across as desperate and needy today because Tank Davis isn’t going to fight him. He’s got bigger fish to fry against more popular fighters, who are still on top of their game.

The New Yorker Teofimo looks washed up since his fight against Vasily Lomachenko in 2020, and he’s been a shell of himself ever since. That fight took something out of Teofimo, leaving the fighter who lost to George Kambosos Jr. and deserved two other defeats against Jamaine Ortiz and Sandor Martin.

Teofimo looked drained, making 140 for his last two fights against Steve Claggett and Jamaine Ortiz, and it’s clear that his days at light welterweight are numbered. Teo fought poorly in both fights and hasn’t looked like the same fighter he was once since moving up to 140. Top Rank has to be thinking about an exit strategy with Teofimo because it won’t be long before he’s beaten.

Gervonta wasn’t the only fighter Teofimo (21-1, 13 KOs) called out today. He also mentioned wanting to fight Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford. Those are unlikely fights, but you can’t blame Teofimo for trying.

Teofimo didn’t mention WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr., who was willing to defend against him. Teo had expressed interest in fighting Norman earlier, but he’s gone quiet about wanting that match.

Tank Davis doesn’t have an opponent yet for what is expected to be his next fight on December 14th on PBC on Prime Video PPV, so Teofimo decided to throw his hat in the ring.

Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela is mentioned as a strong possibility for Tank Davis’s next fight. Unlike Teofimo, who is beginning to look washed, Rayo (14-2, 9 KOs) is fighting on a high level, recently defeating WBA light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Chris Colbert.

Teofimo should focus on fighting the guys in his own weight class at 140, because many of them would be interested in facing him if he were willing to fight them.

Realistic options for Teofimo at 140:

– Subriel Matias

– Keyshawn Davis

– Alberto Puello

– Sandor Martin

– Liam Paro

– Gary Antuanne Russell

– Richardson Hitchins

– Arnold Barboza Jr.

– Jack Catterall

– Regis Prograis

– Jose Ramirez

– Gustavo Lemos