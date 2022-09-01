Ted “The Bull” Sares Passes; A Great Writer, An Even Greater Guy

So it has turned out that today is an especially sad day. Fans who have a care to remember him will know that it was announced today how ring warrior Everett Martin – “Bigfoot” to all who knew and appreciated him – passed away. While the sad news of how popular writer Ted Sares passed away also hit us smack in the gut on this, the first day of September.

Known as “The Bull” to his friends and comrades, Ted was sadly taken by pancreatic cancer, this mere days after being diagnosed. Ted was 85, and the tributes have literally been pouring in since the bad news was reported.

ESB readers will be familiar with Ted and with his often-brilliant articles. Sares – a seriously gifted powerlifter as well as a superb wordsmith – wrote for numerous boxing sites, and he also penned a number of books. Ted was often kind enough to offer his words of support and encouragement to this writer (as well as criticism when it was deserved) when he read an article.

Ted was a massive fight fan, and old-school boxing fan who grew up during the golden age of the sport he never stopped loving. Ted spoke it, or wrote it, like he saw it – his vast, uncommon knowledge of The Sweet Science arming him with a ton of great words.

Ted will be sorely missed, as the growing number of tributes on social media make abundantly clear.