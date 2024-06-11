Tank Davis Skips Grand Arrivals, Leaves Trainer to Do the Talking

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was a no-show during today’s grand arrivals in Las Vegas, leaving his trainer Calvin Ford to meet with the media to try to explain why he failed to show up for the promotion of his fight against Frank Martin this Saturday night, June 15th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Earlier today, WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis told his followers on social media that he wasn’t going to attend the grand arrivals because the promotion for his title defense against Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) has been “a**.”

Fans thought Tank (29-0, 27 KOs) was just joking, but he was dead serious and didn’t attend. That left it up for Ford and Frank Martin to do all the talking. Ford said he didn’t know if Tank’s body was feeling right, and maybe he just didn’t feel like coming.

Ford did say that he expects Tank to be in attendance for the final press conference and the weigh-in for the fight. Obviously, those are things that Tank Davis can’t afford to miss.

Tank’s Social Media Rant

“The promotion for this fight has been a**. Now, watch ion show up to the arrivals s*** today,” said Gervonta Davis on X, letting his followers know he wasn’t going to show up to today’s grand arrivals.

“I never seen Tank miss a press conference. One of the times, he did show up for one of these [grand arrivals],” said coach Calvin Ford to the media, reacting to his fighter Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis not showing up for today’s grand arrivals in Las Vegas for his fight against Frank Martin this Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tank was probably throwing a tantrum because his fight with Martin isn’t getting the same kind of attention that his previous one against Ryan Garcia received last year.

There’s a big difference, though. Ryan Garcia has 12 million Instagram followers and worked hard to promote their fight with interviews and nonstop social media posts. In contrast, Martin has little to say and doesn’t have many followers.

Tank hasn’t given many interviews or posted much on social media. PBC’s video wasn’t enough to get fans super excited about this fight because it’s one that people were asking for.

Ford’s Explanation Or Lack Thereof

“It’s not like he didn’t want to show up. I don’t know how his body is. Sometimes when y’all got to go to work, do you feel like it all the time? We’re getting ready for the rollout to the world. So, he wants to make sure he puts on that great performance for the fans,” said Ford.

“I’m looking for that fight like we had back in the day where you say, ‘That was an epic fight right there.’ You can’t make no mistakes from one to twelve. Again, that’s Gervonta. How many times have you heard Gervonta say so many things?

“I leave that up to him. I let him deal with that. His trainer is here, and that means we’re here. Come fight night and weigh in, look for us,” said Ford.